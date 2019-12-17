The Game on how Michael Jackson once reached out for him to end 50 Cent feud

The Game has recalled Michael Jackson attempting to squash the beef between himself and 50 Cent by asking the pair to reunite on one of his tracks.

Speaking to HipHopDX, the rapper revealed that Jackson called him following the release of his single ‘How We Do’, which appears on his debut album ‘The Documentary’.

After telling Game he was a fan of the track, Jackson apparently said: “I think that you and Fifty did great work. It would be a travesty if the world never got to hear you guys again.”

According to The Game, he added: “Would you be open to having a conversation and squashing that beef and doing something for my album?”

The rapper went on to explain, however, that he “hated Fifty” when Jackson made his unexpected proposal, adding that he “wanted to kill him at that time”.

“That’s where Mike lost me. In my head, I was just not open to doing that. I can’t remember how we ended the conversation or whatnot. I didn’t tell Mike ‘No,’ but it never came to fruition.”

The Game told the outlet that Jackson’s representatives had made it appear that he had reached out to the singer, rather than the other way around.

“That was weird as fuck,” he said. “It’s like, this ain’t how I wanna meet Michael Jackson or talk to Michael Jackson.

“I kinda felt like Mike was on some lame shit. Like, who sent you type shit, but at the same time it was like, you know that voice Michael Jackson’s voice that you hear. Like, that n*gga wasn’t talking like that. It was like, lowkey deep. You could still tell it was Michael Jackson but it was more like…it was like regular.”

50 Cent dismissed The Game from G-Unit back in 2005 during a live radio broadcast, having been placed in the group by Dr Dre ahead of the release of ‘The Documentary’. A rift between the two artists arose after Fifty’s album ‘The Massacre’ was delayed to accommodate The Game’s debut studio effort. Though the pair briefly reconciled, G-Unit later dropped The Game for good.

50 Cent, meanwhile, has revealed he is working on a new track with Eminem.