The Game says he’s a better rapper than Eminem

The Game has thrown down the gauntlet, claiming he’s a better rapper than Eminem, and he’s said he would happily go up against him in a VERZUZ battle.

The Compton rapper is the latest artist to appear as a guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s popular Drink Champs podcast.

During the chat, Game talked about how he wasn’t a fan Eminem busting out of the courthouse building during his Super Bowl performance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Advertisement

He then added that he feels he’s a better rapper than Eminem, even though he used to think otherwise. “I like Eminem, he’s one of the fucking good MCs, great MCs,” Game said.

“I used to think Eminem was better than me,” he admitted. Game was then asked how he feels now, to which he replied: “He not. He not. He’s not. Challenge it.”

N.O.R.E then told Game he’s “doesn’t wanna go VERZUZ against Eminem”, but Game disagreed. “Yeah I do,” he confidently stated.

You can watch the full episode of Game’s Drink Champs below:

Last year, Game named Eminem among his Top 10 rappers alive. The ‘Hate It Or Love It’ MC took to Twitter to share his list, making a point to exclude himself from it but adding he’ll “go bar for bar with anybody on the list”.

Advertisement

JAY-Z and Nas occupied the top two spots, followed by Lil’ Wayne, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. From six onwards the list got interesting, with names like Snoop Dogg, Drake, J. Cole and OutKast‘s Andre 3000 all appearing.

The newest name on the list came in at 10, with The Game opting to anoint Atlanta rapper Lil Baby as one of his “best rappers alive”.

Elsewhere during his appearance, The Game claimed Kanye West has done more for his career recently than Dr. Dre ever did.

“It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks, than Dre did for me my whole career,” he said.

It comes after The Game recently appeared with West, now legally known as Ye, on their collaborative track ‘Eazy’ and he appeared at the ‘Donda 2’ listening party last month.