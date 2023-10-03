The Gaslight Anthem announce 2024 UK and European tour – including 2000Trees headline slot

The Gaslight Anthem have shared news of a 2024 UK and European tour as well as a headline slot at next year’s 2000Trees festival – find ticket info and more below.

The New Jersey rockers will head to cities including Stockholm, Brussels, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow from March 2024, with two stops at London’s Roundhouse venue (March 25-26). Emily Wolfe supports the band for the spring shows.

Later that summer the band play Nottingham’s Rock City (July 10) ahead of their headline show at Cheltenham’s 2000trees festival (July 11).

Tickets for the 2024 UK and European tour go on sale this Friday (October 6) at 10am BST here. 2000trees festival tickets are already on sale.

The quartet, who are currently on the road in the US, will release their new album ‘History Books‘ on October 27 (pre-order here). ​Today (October 3) they’ve also shared a new song from the record called ‘Autumn’ – listen below.

See The Gaslight Anthem’s upcoming tour dates below including the remainder of their previously announced US shows that have since had additions.

OCTOBER 2023

04 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Brooklyn Bowl at LINQ Hotel and Casino (US)

05 – WHEATLAND California – Hard Rock Live Sacramento (US)

07 – BOISE Idaho – Knitting Factory Boise (US)

08 – SPOKANE Washington – Knitting Factory Spokane (US)

27 – JERSEY CITY – White Eagle Hall (US)

28 – JERSEY CITY – White Eagle Hall (US)

29 – JERSEY CITY – White Eagle Hall (US)

30 – JERSEY CITY – White Eagle Hall (US)

MARCH 2024

06 – STOCKHOLM – Annex (Sweden)

07 – OSLO – Sentrum Scene (Norway)

09 – COPENHAGEN – Gray Hall (Denmark)

11 – BERLIN – Columbiahalle (Germany)

12 – WIESBADEN – Schlachthof (Germany)

14 – BRUSSELS – Ancienne Belgique (Belgium)

15 – COLOGNE – Palladium (Germany)

16 – UTRECHT – Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda (Netherlands)

18 – GLASGOW – O2 Academy Glasgow (Scotland)

21 – SHEFFIELD – O2 Academy Sheffield (England)

22 – MANCHESTER – O2 Apollo (England)

23 – WOLVERHAMPTON – Civic at the Halls (England)

25 – LONDON – Roundhouse (England)

26 – LONDON – Roundhouse (England)

29 – DUBLIN – 3Olympia Theatre (Republic of Ireland)

JULY 2024

10 – NOTTINGHAM – Rock City (England)

11 – CHELTENHAM – 2000Trees, Upcote Farm (England)

The Gaslight Anthem returned earlier this year with ‘Positive Charge’, their first new song in nine years. The band had been on hiatus since 2015.

More recently, lead singer and rhythm guitarist Brian Fallon opened up about the first time that he met fellow NJ native Bruce Springsteen.

Fallon recalled to NME his reaction to Springsteen joining the band at Glastonbury 2009 to perform ‘The ’59 Sound’.

“We were playing in 10 minutes, so when he showed up, I couldn’t think,” Fallon said. “My musical professional brain took over because my regular brain freaked out, and I said to him: ‘Do you know the song? Then let’s go!’ It was a small tent and felt pretty epic afterwards. I freaked out.”

He continued: “I had to go straight back to the bus and lie on the floor thinking: ‘What the hell just happened? Am I in a club now? Do I get a card or a badge now?’ I should at least get a Nando’s Black Card after playing with Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury!”