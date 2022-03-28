The Gaslight Anthem have announced their first UK and Ireland headline tour dates in four years – you can buy tickets to the UK gigs here when they go on sale later this week.

The New Jersey band announced their return to action last week, with frontman Brian Fallon telling fans: “I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band.

“We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”

The Gaslight Anthem have now announced a UK, Ireland and European tour for August, as well as details of a North American tour which will kick off in September.

The run will include a gig at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on August 18, which will be the band’s biggest UK headline show to date.

Tickets for all of the upcoming Gaslight Anthem gigs will go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday (March 31). UK fans will be able to buy their tickets here, while North American fans can buy from here.

You can see The Gaslight Anthem’s upcoming tour dates below:

AUGUST 2022

9 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

11 – Palladium, Köln, Germany

12 – Open Flair Festival, Eschwege, Germany

13 – Rocco del Schlacko, Püttlingen, Germany

14 – Zenith, Munchen, Germany

16 – Pier2, Bremen, Germany

18 – OVO Wembley Arena, London

19 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

20 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

21 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

23 – National Stadium, Dublin

24 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

SEPTEMBER 2022

13 – Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

14 – Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR

16 – The Masonic, San Francisco, CA

17 – Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA

18 – The Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ

20 – The Union, Salt Lake City, UT

21 – The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

23 – Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

24 – The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN

26 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

27 – Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks, PA

30 – The Rapids Theatre, Niagara Falls, NY

OCTOBER 2022

2 – The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI

4 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

5 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

The Gaslight Anthem’s most recent studio album, ‘Get Hurt’, was released in August 2014.