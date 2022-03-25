The Gaslight Anthem reform and are working on a new album

The Gaslight Anthem have announced that they’ve reformed after a seven-year break – and they’re working on a new album.

The New Jersey rock band, led by frontman Brian Fallon, announced an indefinite hiatus back in 2015 following their European summer tour.

Since then, Fallon has continued to release solo material while the band briefly reunited in 2018 for a string of shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their seminal second LP ‘The ’59 Sound’, after which they resumed their hiatus.

Today (March 25), Fallon, via the band’s official Twitter account, apologised that Gaslight Anthem would not be doing a 10th anniversary tour for their 2012 album, ‘Handwritten’, but then followed it up with the news that they were back.

“Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary,” he wrote. “However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band.”

“We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us. – Brian, Ben, Alex, and Alex.”

The band’s last album was 2014’s ‘Get Hurt’, which featured the singles ‘Rollin’ And Tumblin”, ‘Stay Vicious’ and the album’s title track.

Meanwhile, Fallon is gearing up to head out on a UK and European tour next month.

The frontman will kick off the ‘Local Honey’ tour in Frankfurt on April 26, before heading across the continent for a lengthy series of dates that will conclude at Nottingham’s Rock City on May 28.

You can see the full list of dates below:

APRIL 2022

26 – Frankfurt, GER – Batschkap

27 – Hamburg, GER – Edel-Optics.de Arena

28 – Gothenburg, SWE – Pustervik

29 – Stockholm, SWE – Debaser Strand

30 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

MAY 2022

2 – Cologne, GER – Carlswerk Victoria

3 – Berlin, GER – Huxley’s

4 – Wien, AT – Ottakringer Braueri

5 – Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

6 – Munich, GER – Neue Theaterfabrik

7 – Nurnberg, GER – Loewensaal

8 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

10 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

12 – Barcelona, SP – Sala Apolo

13 – Madrid, SP – OCHOYMEDIO (Sala But)

14 – Cascante, SP – Estaciones Sonoras

16 – Paris, FR – Backstage

17 – Antwerp, BEL – Trix

18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

20 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront

21 – Manchester, UK – Academy

22 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

24 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

25 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

26 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

27 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Fallon’s last album came in the form of 2020’s ‘Local Honey’, a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Peter Katis, known for his work with the likes of The National, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol and Frightened Rabbit.