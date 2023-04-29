The Gaslight Anthem return with first new song in nine years, announce US tour

The Gaslight Anthem have returned with their first new track in over nine years – listen to ‘Positive Charge’ below.

The New Jersey rockers went on hiatus in 2015 before reuniting in 2018 for a string of anniversary shows in celebration of ‘The ‘59 Sound’. They resumed their hiatus shortly afterwards but confirmed in 2022 they were back in the studio working on a sixth album and confirmed details of a world tour.

“I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band,” said vocalist Brian Fallon at the time. “We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re very much looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us. Stay tuned!”

The Gaslight Anthem have now shared their first new music since 2014’s ‘Get Hurt’ – check out ‘Positive Charge’ below.

“‘Positive Charge’ began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience,” said Fallon. “The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something.”

The Gaslight Anthem have also announced a string of US headline shows for September and October alongside their previously confirmed run in May. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday May 5 and will be available here.

The Gaslight Anthem play:

MAY

1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

2 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

3 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

6 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

6 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

10 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

16 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

17 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

20 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Outer Harbor Site

21 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale

23 – Portland, ME – The State Theatre

25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

26 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

27 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

SEPTEMBER

15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

16 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

22 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

27 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

29 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

30 – La Vista, NE – The Astro – Indoor Theater

OCTOBER

2 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

4 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

5 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

7 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

8 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane