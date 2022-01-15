The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon to play ‘The ’59 Sound’ in full on livestream

The Gaslight Anthem‘s Brian Fallon has announced details of a new livestreamed event where he’ll play classic album ‘The ’59 Sound’ in full.

The announcement comes as Fallon revealed to fans that he has to cancel a number of forthcoming gigs with his band The Howling Weather due to the spread of Omicron.

“NOT PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE: I AM CANCELING MORE SHOWS,” he wrote on Twitter this week. “There are way too many cases happening for us to be able to leave on Jan 25th and then to have one person get Covid and have to cancel the whole thing.”

He added: “I don’t want any of you to get sick either. The best chance I have to play live shows this tour is to push it out as far as I can in hopes that some shows can happen. I hate this. I know you do too.”

The tour will now begin on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia, and in the time when the tour would have just begun, he’s now announced details of the new livestream.

T”HE GOOD NEWS? I’m doing what kinda show I can for the time being… so on Feb. 3rd, I’ll be doing the entire ’59 SOUND album front to back live at home!

“I’ll tell you stories and keep you company from my house to yours,” he added.

The Gaslight Anthem’s breakout album ‘The ’59 Sound’ came out in 2008, and a decade later, the New Jersey four-piece reunited to play it in its entirety on a world tour.

Fallon’s last solo album, meanwhile, came in 2020 with ‘Local Honey’, a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Peter Katis, known for his work with the likes of The National, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol and Frightened Rabbit.

He will tour the album in the UK and Europe this spring, with dates beginning in Frankfurt in late April and a London date set for Shepherd’s Bush Empire on May 26.

See the dates below:

APRIL 2022

26 – Frankfurt, GER – Batschkap

27 – Hamburg, GER – Edel-Optics.de Arena

28 – Gothenburg, SWE – Pustervik

29 – Stockholm, SWE – Debaser Strand

30 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

MAY 2022

2 – Cologne, GER – Carlswerk Victoria

3 – Berlin, GER – Huxley’s

4 – Wien, AT – Ottakringer Braueri

5 – Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

6 – Munich, GER – Neue Theaterfabrik

7 – Nurnberg, GER – Loewensaal

8 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

10 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

12 – Barcelona, SP – Sala Apolo

13 – Madrid, SP – OCHOYMEDIO (Sala But)

14 – Cascante, SP – Estaciones Sonoras

16 – Paris, FR – Backstage

17 – Antwerp, BEL – Trix

18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

20 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront

21 – Manchester, UK – Academy

22 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

24 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

25 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

26 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

27 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City