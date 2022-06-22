The gates to Glastonbury 2022 have just opened

The gates have just been opened at the Glastonbury festival site, officially kicking off the long-awaited 2022 festival.

The Worthy Farm event was last held in 2019, as both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glastonbury 2022 will welcome over 200,000 festivalgoers and stage a full bill of music, entertainment and much more up until the early hours of Monday morning (June 27).

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pyramid Stage this year, with the likes of Lorde, Sam Fender, Foals, Megan Thee Stallion, Little Simz, St. Vincent, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Charli XCX, Turnstile, The Libertines and many more set to perform live over the weekend.

The Glastonbury festival gates opened at 8am this morning (June 22), permitting entry to ticketholders who have been arriving at the festival site since 4pm yesterday (June 21). Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis was in attendance to welcome festivalgoers onto the site.

Glastonbury 2022 gates are open!! pic.twitter.com/2LuWx2yBI9 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 22, 2022

Festivalgoers who are heading to Worthy Farm today and tomorrow (June 23) have been advised to make alternative travel arrangements if they’re planning to travel by train, with the second of three national rail strikes in the UK set to take place tomorrow which will severely impact train services.

The latest weather forecast for the Pilton area suggests a sunny start today with temperatures reaching 25°, though light rain is expected to fall intermittently from Thursday to Sunday.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.