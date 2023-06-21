The gates to Glastonbury 2023 have just opened

The gates have just been opened at the Glastonbury festival site, officially kicking off this year’s festival.

READ MORE: The NME Festival Guide 2023

The gates officially opened at 8am this morning (June 21), permitting entry to ticketholders who have been arriving at the festival site since 4pm yesterday (June 20). Emily Eavis was in attendance to welcome festivalgoers and there was a queue snaking around the site with people at the front telling NME they’d been there since yesterday afternoon.

As the gates opened Eavis declared: “Welcome to Glastonbury,” before she did a countdown to huge cheers. You can view footage below.

Advertisement

Glastonbury 2023 will welcome over 200,000 festivalgoers and stage a full bill of music, entertainment and much more up until the early hours of Monday morning (June 26).

#Glastonbury2023 gates are open! Here’s to an amazing few days on the farm! pic.twitter.com/iHVJG49yGe — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 21, 2023

This year’s edition sees the iconic event make its return to Worthy Farm, and will feature headline performances from the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, and Arctic Monkeys, alongside the likes of Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Måneskin, Fred Again.. and Cat Stevens, Manic Street Preachers, Wizkid, Lil Nas X, Chvrches and The War On Drugs and more.

Mystery also surrounds the identity of mystery Pyramid Stage band The Churnups — predicted to be a surprise appearance from Foo Fighters. Check out the full line-up here.

Those at the festival can expect some ever-improving weather conditions with only a spot of rain at the moment.

Advertisement

Last week, it was revealed that Arcadia is set to run exclusively on renewable energy at this year’s festival, and that the iconic Spider sculpture will be returning to the area. The Chemical Brothers, Skepta, Floating Points, Daphni, Dubkasm, Plastician and more will all play in the spider across the weekend. Find the full list of artists here.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced details of its coverage of the 2023 festival, while the full line-up and stage times were also recently shared, with new names added including Queens Of The Stone Age and Rick Astley.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.