The Ghost Inside say they made “wrong call” in firing bassist over racial slur

"We definitely acted hastily and definitely made the wrong call"

By Charlotte Krol
(L-R) Singer Jonathan Vigil and bass player Jim Riley of The Ghost Inside performs onstage at the Self Help Festival on March 7, 2015 in San Bernardino, California. CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Members of The Ghost Inside have expressed regret over their decision to sack bassist Jim Riley after he admitted to using a racial slur.

Riley left the metalcore group in June after being accused by Bracewar’s Rashod Jackson of making a racist remark in 2015. The musician apologised in a statement, saying: “Its shameful and fucking embarrassing. I present myself as someone who gives a shit about progressive movements and ideas, and I was not living up to that.”

The Ghost Inside have revealed that they felt pressured to act swiftly and sack Riley, which they now regret.

Guitarist Chris Davis told DEFIANCE podcast: “It felt that incident was going to take away the band again. It just felt so overwhelming that it’s like we have to… all five of us felt like we had to do something. Looking back now, we definitely acted hastily and definitely made the wrong call” [quotes via Lambgoat].

Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk added: “We were just feeling the pressure from fans, people on social media, and even some peers. We felt the pressure and we made a decision against the wishes of our management and label and as soon as we made that initial post about Jim not being in the band anymore.”

The Ghost Inside new album single
The Ghost Inside, 2020. CREDIT: Jonathan Weiner

He continued: “I think we all just saw something going on that was like a lose/lose and we just felt like that was the call to make at the time, and immediately felt bad and felt wrong. We knew that. We never stopped talking to Jim or anything. We literally have chatted every day since.”

In June the band released a statement explaining why they dismissed Riley. “The Ghost Inside was born from a scene of forward thinking, understanding and progressiveness.

“Our music and message has always been one of hope and finding that light at the end of the tunnel. Racism and bigotry of any kind stifle that journey the light. It closes and locks doors that need to be broken open.”

It’s not clear if Riley is set to rejoin the group.

Riley’s departure came days after the release of The Ghost Inside’s self-titled fifth album, which NME reviewed here.

