Feature-length Johnny Cash documentary to be released on YouTube – watch the new trailer

The film will detail his "rise, fall, and rebirth"

Johnny Cash‘s career and life are set to be explored in an upcoming feature-length documentary on YouTube. Watch the new trailer below.

The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, which premiered at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, contains interviews with the legendary artist’s family and collaborators – also featuring newly-unearthed archive footage.

Fans can stream The Gift for free on the platform from November 11. Premium subscribers will be able to watch ad-free and gain access to bonus footage.

Rosanne Cash, John Carter Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Robert Duvall, Emmylou Harris, Paul Muldoon, and Dwight Yoakam are among those who contributed to the film, which will delve into Cash’s career highs, personal tragedies and struggles with addiction.

The 90-minute release was directed by Thom Zimny, who previously won an Emmy for Netflix‘s Springsteen on Broadway. Its original score comes from Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready.

“Through the pain, comes confession and care and concern for myself and for my fellow man,” Cash says at the start of the trailer, which includes black and white photographs of the singer-songwriter. “Music was spiritual to him,” states another voiceover. “It was the place he turned [to] in the darkest moments of his life.”

A description of the film reads: “Johnny Cash believed he was born to sing and perform. But his gift was not without hardship. Discover the true story of Johnny’s rise, fall, and rebirth from his own words as well as those closest to him.”

Meanwhile, a rare and infamous 1969 session by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash is set to be released later this year.