The Great Escape announce first 50 acts for their 2022 festival

The Great Escape has announced the first 50 acts for their 2022 festival.

The Brighton-based new music showcase was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, though a virtual event was held earlier this year.

The Great Escape will return from May 11-14 next year, and the festival has this morning (September 15) announced the first set of artists who will grace their stages next year.

The likes of Enny, Priya Ragu, Finn Askew, Deema and Sipho are among the first 50 acts to be announced for The Great Escape 2022, and you can check out the list in full below.

Adam Melchor

Alice Pisano

Bxks

Charmaine

Conchur White

Conor Albert

Crown Lands

Cv Vision

Daisy Brain

Dea Matrona

Deema

Delilah Montagu

Dora

Dreya Mac

Efè

Enny

Enumclaw

Finn Askew

Gabriels

Gallus

Gustaf

Hamish Hawk

Heights

Hussy

Isabelle Brown

Jada

Johanna Warren

Kam-bu

Keg

Kill Birds

Kwaku Asante

Lime Garden

Lunar Vacation

Malady

Maple Glider

Miso Extra

Mysie

Powerplant

Priya Ragu

Sam Ryder

Sipho

Someone

Sycco

Teke::teke

Tems

The Clockworks

Unschooling

Ur Monarch

Wallice

Wu-lu

Tickets for The Great Escape 2022 are on sale now from here.

Ahead of next year’s festival, The Great Escape will be hosting their ‘First Fifty’ showcase in venues in Brighton and east London, as well as online, in November.

Taking place between November 17-19, all 50 acts who have been announced today will perform live to “give a first glimpse of the talent lined up to play TGE 2022”.

Eight gigs will take place in London on November 17 before the showcase moves online on November 18. The following day Sam Ryder, Isabelle Brown and Heights will play at Chalk in Brighton to round off the ‘First Fifty’ event.

You can find tickets and more details about The Great Escape’s ‘First Fifty’ showcase here.

