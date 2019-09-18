Oh, I do like to be beside the seaside...

The Great Escape has announced details of the first fifty acts heading down to Brighton for next year’s festival.

Renowned for showcasing some of the most exciting bands around, the festival will return to some of Brighton’s most famous venues next year between Wed, 13 May 2020 – Sat, 16 May 2020.

Before it heads down to the coast, it’s been confirmed that the first 50 acts will play a series of showcase shows in London this November.

Taking place at East London haunts such as The Sebright Arms, The Old Blue Last and The Macbeth, it’s a chance to see the acts on offer before the main event next year.

Other venues include The Courtyard Theatre and Colours – a brand new venue located in Hoxton Square. You can check out the venues and acts in full below. Tickets cost only £5 each and you can buy them here.

WEDNESDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2019

IN STEREO PRESENTS

Venue: Sebright Arms

Sarathy Korwar

CHLOBOCOP

Layfullstop

Mysie

METROPOLIS PRESENTS

Venue: The Old Blue Last

Oscar Lang

Molly Payton

Somebody’s Child

Amber Van Day

COOL BROTHER PRESENTS

Venue: The Macbeth

Silverbacks

AVAERA

NOISY

Sons of Raphael

BBC INTRODUCING PRESENTS

Venue: The Courtyard Theatre

Weird Milk

Master Peace

Tragic Sasha

LIVE NATION SOURCE PRESENTS

Venue: Colours

JOHN

Lazarus Kane

WARGASM

full colour

THURSDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2019

CLASH PRESENTS

Venue: The Courtyard Theatre

SASSY009

Lucy Lu

Moyka

AMAZING RADIO PRESENTS

Venue: Sebright Arms

Boy Scouts

Nardeydey

Hana Vu

DIY MAGAZINE PRESENTS

Venue: The Old Blue Last

Do Nothing

Girls in Synthesis

The Cool Greenhouse

TICKETMASTER NEW MUSIC PRESENTS

Venue: The Macbeth

Joseph Lawrence & The Garden

YellowStraps

Grace Ives

GRM DAILY PRESENTS

Venue: The Curtain, LP Room

House of Pharaohs

Knucks

Ayo Britain

You can check NME’s top 10 acts from the 2019 Great Escape here.