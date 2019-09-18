Oh, I do like to be beside the seaside...
The Great Escape has announced details of the first fifty acts heading down to Brighton for next year’s festival.
Renowned for showcasing some of the most exciting bands around, the festival will return to some of Brighton’s most famous venues next year between Wed, 13 May 2020 – Sat, 16 May 2020.
Before it heads down to the coast, it’s been confirmed that the first 50 acts will play a series of showcase shows in London this November.
Taking place at East London haunts such as The Sebright Arms, The Old Blue Last and The Macbeth, it’s a chance to see the acts on offer before the main event next year.
Other venues include The Courtyard Theatre and Colours – a brand new venue located in Hoxton Square. You can check out the venues and acts in full below. Tickets cost only £5 each and you can buy them here.
WEDNESDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2019
IN STEREO PRESENTS
Venue: Sebright Arms
Sarathy Korwar
CHLOBOCOP
Layfullstop
Mysie
METROPOLIS PRESENTS
Venue: The Old Blue Last
Oscar Lang
Molly Payton
Somebody’s Child
Amber Van Day
COOL BROTHER PRESENTS
Venue: The Macbeth
Silverbacks
AVAERA
NOISY
Sons of Raphael
BBC INTRODUCING PRESENTS
Venue: The Courtyard Theatre
Weird Milk
Master Peace
Tragic Sasha
LIVE NATION SOURCE PRESENTS
Venue: Colours
JOHN
Lazarus Kane
WARGASM
full colour
THURSDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2019
CLASH PRESENTS
Venue: The Courtyard Theatre
SASSY009
Lucy Lu
Moyka
AMAZING RADIO PRESENTS
Venue: Sebright Arms
Boy Scouts
Nardeydey
Hana Vu
DIY MAGAZINE PRESENTS
Venue: The Old Blue Last
Do Nothing
Girls in Synthesis
The Cool Greenhouse
TICKETMASTER NEW MUSIC PRESENTS
Venue: The Macbeth
Joseph Lawrence & The Garden
YellowStraps
Grace Ives
GRM DAILY PRESENTS
Venue: The Curtain, LP Room
House of Pharaohs
Knucks
Ayo Britain
