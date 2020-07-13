GAMING  

The Great Escape announces ticket details for 2021 festival

The new music showcase will return to Brighton after its 2020 edition fell victim to the coronavirus

By Will Richards
Anna Calvi on the Fender Stage at The Great Escape 2019.

Brighton’s The Great Escape Festival has announced ticket details for its 2021 edition.

The new music showcase had to be cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but dates were immediately set for May 2021 for the next edition.

The Great Escape 2021, a belated 15th birthday celebration for the festival, will take place across Brighton on the weekend of May 12-15, and organisers have announced today that early bird tickets will go on sale at 9am BST tomorrow (July 14) from the festival’s website.

“We are absolutely delighted to be returning to the beautiful Brighton seaside to celebrate The Great Escape’s 15th birthday next year,” Rory Bett of promoters MAMA said. “Once again, we will be curating a line-up of the best in new music, and a conference schedule like no other. We look forward to welcoming back new and old fans alike to make our 2021 edition truly unforgettable!”

The likes of Ghostpoet, Arlo Parks, KennyHoopla, Sinead O’Brien, Fontaines D.C. and many more were all set to play the cancelled Great Escape 2020.

The Great Escape was one of a host of 2020 festivals to be cancelled or rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its March cancellation followed the likes of Glastonbury, Austin, Texas’ new music showcase SXSW and Coachella in being cancelled or rescheduled.

Read NME’s guide to the 20 bands we would’ve rushed to see at The Great Escape 2020.

