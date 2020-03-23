The Great Escape Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

Brighton’s The Great Escape has become the latest 2020 festival to be called off due to coronavirus concerns.

The annual new music showcase was set to come to the Sussex seaside on the weekend of May 13-16.

“We are very sorry to have to say that The Great Escape 2020 will no longer be taking place this year,” the festival wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“We’ve not taken this decision lightly,” they continued. “Taking into account that we are only a few weeks out from the event, and the current status of things, this was the best decision for fans, artists, staff and the community.

“The entire TGE family is so disappointed to have to make this decision and we extend our apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as us.”

Organisers of the festival then go on to announce dates for their 2021 event, which will be held between May 12-15.

The Great Escape follows the likes of Glastonbury, Austin, Texas’ new music showcase SXSW and Coachella in being cancelled or rescheduled as the Covid-19 disease continues to wreak havoc across the globe.

