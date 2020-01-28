Ghostpoet and Arlo Parks among 100 artists to be added to The Great Escape 2020 line-up

The Great Escape have added 100 more acts to the line-up for its 2020 festival, with Ghostpoet and Arlo Parks among the leading names.
The Brighton new music showcase will be held between May 13-16 this year, with over 500 artists set to play in over 30 venues.
After its first 50 acts were announced back in September, The Great Escape have today (January 28) confirmed double that amount of artists who will feature on their bill in May. Along with the Mercury Prize-nominated Ghostpoet and NME 100-featured artist Parks, other acts added to the bill include the likes of Dorian Electra, Nayana Iz, Kokoko! and Bessie Turner.
You can see the 100 new additions to The Great Escape 2020 line-up below.
Abbi Ozard
Ali Barter
Alicia Edelweiss
Allman Brown
AMA
Andrew Cushin
Anger
April
Arlo Parks
Bamily
Bananagun
Beauty Sleep
Belako
Bessie Turner
Bibi
Blanks
Boniface
Cecil
Chartreuse
Chroma
Conjurer
DAM
Dana Gavanski
Dear-God
District Five
Dorian Electra
Emma-Jean Thackray
Eve Owen
Far Caspian
Fay Wildhagen
Feng Suave
Ghostpoet
Global Network
Gracey
Happyness
Hayley Mary
Holly Humberstone
Howard Kaye
HYYTS
Ithaca
Jeremie Albino
Keedz
Kid Kapici
Kokoko!
L’Impératrice
Laksa
Lime Cordiale
Little Quirks
Lizzie Reid
Lucia & The Best Boys
Lucifour M
Luna
Mabes
Malaki
Matilda Mann
Mehtola
Mottron
NAYANA IZ
Oklou
Oliver Spalding
People Club
PHFAT
Porches
Prestige Pak
Purple Pilgrims
Pyra
Rakky Ripper
Richard Fairlie
Rosehip Teahouse
Ryan McMullan
Samuel Seo
Scuti
Shygirl
Shvpes
Silly Boy Blue
Sunny Winnebago
Spacey Jane
Strange Bones
Static Dress
Svalbard
Talulah Ruby
Tay Oskee
Taylor Janzen
Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers
The Goa Express
The Hara
The Lazy Eyes
The Pale White
The Uma
Thelma Plum
Thomas Headon
Your Smith
Vaives
Violetta Zironi
Walt Disco
Winnie Raeder
Zulu Zulu
Tickets for The Great Escape 2020 are on sale now, and you can find them here.