Ghostpoet and Arlo Parks among 100 artists to be added to The Great Escape 2020 line-up

The Great Escape have added 100 more acts to the line-up for its 2020 festival, with Ghostpoet and Arlo Parks among the leading names.

The Brighton new music showcase will be held between May 13-16 this year, with over 500 artists set to play in over 30 venues.

After its first 50 acts were announced back in September, The Great Escape have today (January 28) confirmed double that amount of artists who will feature on their bill in May. Along with the Mercury Prize-nominated Ghostpoet and NME 100-featured artist Parks, other acts added to the bill include the likes of Dorian Electra, Nayana Iz, Kokoko! and Bessie Turner.

Advertisement

You can see the 100 new additions to The Great Escape 2020 line-up below.

Abbi Ozard

Ali Barter

Alicia Edelweiss

Allman Brown

AMA

Andrew Cushin

Anger

April

Arlo Parks

Bamily

Bananagun

Beauty Sleep

Belako

Bessie Turner

Bibi

Blanks

Boniface

Cecil

Chartreuse

Chroma

Conjurer

DAM

Dana Gavanski

Dear-God

District Five

Dorian Electra

Emma-Jean Thackray

Eve Owen

Far Caspian

Fay Wildhagen

Feng Suave

Ghostpoet

Global Network

Gracey

Happyness

Hayley Mary

Holly Humberstone

Howard Kaye

HYYTS

Ithaca

Jeremie Albino

Keedz

Kid Kapici

Kokoko!

L’Impératrice

Laksa

Lime Cordiale

Little Quirks

Lizzie Reid

Lucia & The Best Boys

Lucifour M

Luna

Mabes

Malaki

Matilda Mann

Mehtola

Mottron

NAYANA IZ

Oklou

Oliver Spalding

People Club

PHFAT

Porches

Prestige Pak

Purple Pilgrims

Pyra

Rakky Ripper

Richard Fairlie

Rosehip Teahouse

Ryan McMullan

Samuel Seo

Scuti

Shygirl

Shvpes

Silly Boy Blue

Sunny Winnebago

Spacey Jane

Strange Bones

Static Dress

Svalbard

Talulah Ruby

Tay Oskee

Taylor Janzen

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers

The Goa Express

The Hara

The Lazy Eyes

The Pale White

The Uma

Thelma Plum

Thomas Headon

Your Smith

Vaives

Violetta Zironi

Walt Disco

Winnie Raeder

Zulu Zulu

Tickets for The Great Escape 2020 are on sale now, and you can find them here.