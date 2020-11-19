Arlo Parks and Holly Humberstone lead The Great Escape 2021 line-up

Arlo Parks and Holly Humberstone are among the leading names on the 2021 line-up of The Great Escape.

The new music-focused festival is aiming to return next year after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first 50 artists on the line-up for The Great Escape 2021, which is due to take place in Brighton from May 12-15, have been announced today (November 19).

Advertisement

As well as Parks and Humberstone, the likes of Pa Salieu, Bree Runway and KennyHoopla are also included in this first wave announcement — you can see the line-up for The Great Escape 2021 so far below.

220 KID

Aaron Smith

Alex Amor

AMA

Another Michael

Arlo Parks

Baby Queen

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

BERWYN

Blu Detiger

Bob Vylan

Bree Runway

Che Lingo

Chubby And The Gang

CMAT

Cole LC

Denise Chaila

Emma-Jean Thackray

Gabe Coulter

Geese

Genn

Holly Humberstone

Joey Maxwell

Juice Menace

Kennyhoopla

Lizzie Reid

Lucy Blue

Luz

Mae Muller

Matilda Mann

Michelle

Molchat Doma

Newdad

Niko B

Olivia Dean

Oscar Lang

Pa Salieu

Peach Tree Rascals

Pip Millett

Porij

Poutyface

R.A.E

Remi Wolf

Skullcrusher

Tayo Sound

The Magic Gang

Tiagz

Thomas Headon

Voodoos

Walt Disco

More than 400 acts are still to be announced for The Great Escape 2021, with organisers also planning on belatedly celebrating the festival’s 15th anniversary at next year’s event.

You can find out more information and tickets for The Great Escape 2021 here.

Advertisement

Two more live events, billed as ‘The Road To The Great Escape’, will also take place in Glasgow (May 8-9) and Dublin (May 10-11) next year in the lead-up to The Great Escape 2021.

Earlier this week, Holly Humberstone released her new short music film, On The Run, as a visual accompaniment to her acclaimed debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’.