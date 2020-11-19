Arlo Parks and Holly Humberstone lead The Great Escape 2021 line-up

Arlo Parks and Holly Humberstone are among the leading names on the 2021 line-up of The Great Escape.
The new music-focused festival is aiming to return next year after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first 50 artists on the line-up for The Great Escape 2021, which is due to take place in Brighton from May 12-15, have been announced today (November 19).
As well as Parks and Humberstone, the likes of Pa Salieu, Bree Runway and KennyHoopla are also included in this first wave announcement — you can see the line-up for The Great Escape 2021 so far below.
220 KID
Aaron Smith
Alex Amor
AMA
Another Michael
Arlo Parks
Baby Queen
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Blu Detiger
Bob Vylan
Bree Runway
Che Lingo
Chubby And The Gang
CMAT
Cole LC
Denise Chaila
Emma-Jean Thackray
Gabe Coulter
Geese
Genn
Holly Humberstone
Joey Maxwell
Juice Menace
Kennyhoopla
Lizzie Reid
Lucy Blue
Luz
Mae Muller
Matilda Mann
Michelle
Molchat Doma
Newdad
Niko B
Olivia Dean
Oscar Lang
Pa Salieu
Peach Tree Rascals
Pip Millett
Porij
Poutyface
R.A.E
Remi Wolf
Skullcrusher
Tayo Sound
The Magic Gang
Tiagz
Thomas Headon
Voodoos
Walt Disco
More than 400 acts are still to be announced for The Great Escape 2021, with organisers also planning on belatedly celebrating the festival’s 15th anniversary at next year’s event.
You can find out more information and tickets for The Great Escape 2021 here.
Two more live events, billed as ‘The Road To The Great Escape’, will also take place in Glasgow (May 8-9) and Dublin (May 10-11) next year in the lead-up to The Great Escape 2021.
Earlier this week, Holly Humberstone released her new short music film, On The Run, as a visual accompaniment to her acclaimed debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’.