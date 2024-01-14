The greenest festivals of 2023 revealed in ‘A Greener Future’s’ sustainability awards

The greenest festivals of 2023 have been revealed in A Greener Future’s (AGF’s) sustainability awards this week (January 11).

AGF – as per a description on their website – is a “not-for-profit company helping organisations, events, festivals and venues around the world to be more sustainable and reduce environmental impacts.”

The origination founded the world’s first green event and festival certification. To receive certification, AGF provides an “independent audit and certification” to organisers of live events who can apply for certification via a self-assessment application procedure in the first instance. The organisation aims to help to “improve resource efficiency, environmental impact” for events and to “ultimately become more sustainable.”

The festivals among those listed as the most environmentally friendly include BST Hyde Park, Sziget and Primavera Sound who each received of A Greener Future’s (AGF) certification for sustainability in 2023.

Others awarded include ‘We Love Green’, Boom, Boomtown Fair, Dockyard, Northside, OyaFestivalen and Tremor Festival. You can read the full list of recipients here.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals, AEG Presents said of their accreditation: “We’re committed to our green targets at all AEG Presents European Festivals. The best events in the world can also be the most sustainable. To again achieve the Greener Festival Certification at both BST Hyde Park and All Points East is a testament to the hard work of the festival teams to realising this ambition” (via IQ).

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill added: “The AGF Framework for sustainable events has become extremely comprehensive over the last 15 years. Hats off to all festivals and events that are achieving this certification, which is no small feat.

“We not only need to prevent further pollution, waste, emissions and biodiversity loss, but we now also need to adapt to the changes already happening around us, as a result of climate change. These festivals and events are ahead of the curve and give many people hope, showing how we can all do things differently whilst having a tonne of fun at the same time.”

A ceremony to recognise the festivals awarded will take place at the Green Events & Innovations (GEI16) conference, in partnership with the ILMC, on February 27 in London.

Meanwhile, last year, Coldplay shared details of their game-changing environmental measures on their ‘Music Of The Spheres‘ world tour.

Back in 2019 the band – comprised of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion – announced that they were taking time to consider how they would tour in the future in order to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

In 2022, they pledged to cut emissions by 50 per cent compared to their previous world tour between 2016-2017. A year later, figures showed that the band were able to emit 47 per cent less carbon emissions on the tour. Speaking of the achievement, Coldplay said at the time “This is a good start – and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of – but clearly there’s still room for improvement.”

You can read the full list of green measures the band implemented on tour here.