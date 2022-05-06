The Haçienda to host 40th anniversary rave in car park where original club once stood

A rave celebrating the upcoming 40th anniversary of Manchester’s legendary Haçienda is set to take place in a car park which was built on the site of the original club.

The Haçienda, which was co-owned by Factory Records and New Order, first opened its doors in a former yacht warehouse on Whitworth Street West in May 1982. It closed in 1997, and was demolished in 2002 to make way for The Haçienda Apartments.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, the 40th anniversary rave will take place in the apartments’ basement car park, where the original Haçienda’s dancefloor once stood.

The MEN adds that residents of the Haçienda apartments have been invited to join the celebrations, which will take place on May 21. Letters that were recently sent to residents also make clear that arrangements will be made for off-site car parking during the rave.

The letters were reportedly signed by former New Order member Peter Hook and his fellow organisers Paul Fletcher, James Masters and Aaron Mellor.

“The Haçienda is revered as part of both Manchester’s and the UK’s musical history,” the letters state. “Returning to the original site of the club for the 40th anniversary will be very special for everyone, undoubtedly enhancing the reputation of the building.

“As you might be aware, FAC51 The Haçienda celebrates its 40th anniversary in May 2022, having opened its doors in May 1982 to create the legacy which has given the apartments their unique heritage and history.”

It adds that it hopes that residents will be “enthusiastic about the event” and apply for tickets to attend, before saying: “It will generate worldwide attention and media on the building, and be a great event for all concerned.”

Residents have also been reassured that the Haçienda organisers have “vast experience in producing these sort of events”, citing the organisation of recent Haçienda Classical gigs and events across the UK.

A similar event was held in the same car park in 2012 to celebrate the Haçienda’s 30th anniversary, and was attended by roughly 500 people. All proceeds from that celebration were donated to charity, with the intention to do the same in 2022.