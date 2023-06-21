The Hives announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

The Hives have announced an upcoming tour of the UK and Ireland, set to kick off in Spring 2024. Find a full list of upcoming dates below.

The announcement of the upcoming live shows comes hot on the heels of the band’s ongoing tour with Arctic Monkeys, which has seen them perform at stadiums in Manchester, Bristol, Sheffield, London and more.

Set to kick off in March with a gig in Leeds, the upcoming tour will feature 12 shows across the UK and Ireland, and run until mid-April. It will also feature a closing show at the Eventim Apollo in London.

The tour also comes in time for the band’s highly-anticipated new album, ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, which is set for release on August 11 2023 via FUGA. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will go live next Wednesday (June 28), and the general sale will kick off two days later (Friday June 30). Find both here and check out the full list of upcoming shows below.

The Hives 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

27 – Leeds, Leeds Academy

28 – Newcastle, City Hall

29 – Nottingham, Rock City

30 – Wolverhampton, The Halls



APRIL

1 – Glasgow, Barrowland

2 – Bristol, Academy

3 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

5 – Cardiff, Great Hall

6 – Manchester, Academy

8 – Dublin, Olympia

10 – Norwich, UEA

13 – London, Eventim Apollo

The Hives – comprised of Chris Dangerous, Vigilante Carlstroem, Nicholaus Arson, Howlin’ Pelle, and The Johan And Only – first announced their upcoming sixth studio album last month, when they shared the lead single ‘Bogus Operandi’.

They also released another explosive new single, ‘Countdown To Shutdown’ alongside an accompanying music video earlier this month.

The forthcoming LP marks their first new full-length album in over a decade and follows on from their 2012 release ‘Lex Hives’. Discussing what fans can expect from the new material, Howlin’ Pelle said: “There’s no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock’n’roll? … That’s literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock’n’roll can’t grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it’s all down to our excitement – and you can’t fake that shit.”

According to a press release, the macabre title reflects how “the band’s extended absence from the studio has been no hiatus but rather a horror story.”

“The Hives now admit they have not seen nor spoken to their founder, mentor and songwriter, the perpetual limelight-shunning Randy Fitzsimmons, since the release of 2012’s ‘Lex Hives’. Following the recent discovery of a hidden away obituary and cryptic poem in the local paper of the Northern Vastmanland town where The Hives are from, the band members were led to Fitzsimmons’ tombstone,” it read.

“Upon digging the freshly interred ground, the band found not a body but instead several tapes, suits, and a piece of paper bearing the words ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’ typed up as if a title. Whether a hoax or Fitzsimmons’ opening gambit, remains to be seen. The uncovered tapes included the demos that would become the twelve new songs on ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’.”

The band will also play some festival dates and an intimate album in-store performance in Nottingham tomorrow (June 22).