The Hives announce intimate Brighton show

The Hives have announced an intimate concert in Brighton tonight (August 16).

The Swedish indie band will perform at Chalk and tickets are available from Resident Records here. Fans can purchase tickets directly or with a signed CD and ticket bundle or signed LP and ticket bundle.

It comes after the band recently supported Arctic Monkeys and announced their own forthcoming UK tour which kicks off at Leeds Academy in March 2024.

BRIGHTON – CHALK W/ RESIDENT RECORDS IS NOW ON SALE https://t.co/mfaHgLum4P pic.twitter.com/NaoEhCqHxz — The Hives (@TheHives) August 15, 2023

Advertisement

The upcoming tour will feature 12 shows across the UK and Ireland, and run until mid-April. It will also feature a closing show at the Eventim Apollo in London.

Any remaining tickets are available here and you can check out the full list of upcoming shows below.

The Hives 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

27 – Leeds, Leeds Academy

28 – Newcastle, City Hall

29 – Nottingham, Rock City

30 – Wolverhampton, The Halls



APRIL

1 – Glasgow, Barrowland

2 – Bristol, Academy

3 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

5 – Cardiff, Great Hall

6 – Manchester, Academy

8 – Dublin, Olympia

10 – Norwich, UEA

13 – London, Eventim Apollo

Reviewing their new album ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, NME awarded the record four stars and described the Swedes’ first LP in a decade as “playful, juvenile and nails the brief”.

It added: “Having spent 11 years away from the studio, The Hives zapped straight back into the only mode they know: pure pandemonium. It’s about time new generations received this healthy dose of old school Hives, packed with the same intensity, goofiness – and of course, the matching black and white suits.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME recently, lead singer Pelle Almqvist described the album as “fucking stupid and childish”.

“The punk songs on this album are almost worse than our first record. ‘The Bomb’ and ‘Trapdoor Solution’ are almost like us reaching the ceiling of it,” Almqvist continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Hives spoke about the indie sleaze era and reflected on supporting Arctic Monkeys on their UK and Ireland stadium tour this summer.