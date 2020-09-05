The Hives announce ‘Live At Third Man Records’ album

The Hives have announced that they will be releasing a new album called ‘Live At Third Man Records’.

News of the seven-song live LP, which is due out later this month, is accompanied by a rip-roaring rendition of their 2000 smash ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ – you can listen to it below.

Recorded at Jack White‘s Third Man Records venue the ‘Blue Room’, The Hives revealed that they had been wanting to do a show there for quite some time.

“Feels good when words are put into action and that action — like always with The Hives — is Rock’n Roll perfection,” they said in a statement.

Strangely, for a band known for their high-octane live sets, this is The Hives’ first live album of their almost 30-year career. In addition to ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’, the LP features ‘Main Offender’, ‘Walk Idiot Walk’, and 2007’s Tick Tick Boom’.

Listen to the band’s live rendition of ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ below:

‘Live At Third Man Records’ arrives September 25 and can be pre-ordered here.

‘Live At Third Man Records’ tracklist:

‘Come On!’

‘Walk Idiot Walk’

‘Main Offender’

‘My Time Is Coming’

‘Hate To Say I Told You So’

‘I’m Alive’

‘Tick Tick Boom’

Earlier this year, The Hives announced that they would be sharing a series of past live shows online in a bid to entertain fans who are in lockdown.

Lead singer of the Swedish outfit, Per ‘Pelle’ Almqvist, took to social media in March to reveal that he is “at the end of week one of what I think is COVID-19 infection,” and is now “feeling slightly better.”

“Like us, a lot of you are now home with extra time on your hands,” the fireside statement continued. “And since shows are being postponed or cancelled – like us, you may be missing the live rock show experience.”