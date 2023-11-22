The Hives are looking for covers bands to “franchise” live shows

The Hives have announced they are looking for cover bands to perform their own live shows for their “franchise”.

The Swedish five-piece are currently on tour having released their new album ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’, their latest music after an eleven-year hiatus. It received four stars from NME upon release: “The Hives zapped straight back into the only mode they know: pure pandemonium. It’s about time new generations received this healthy dose of old school Hives, packed with the same intensity, goofiness – and of course, the matching black and white suits.”

Today (November 22), the band have put out a statement encouraging fans to sign up here to put on their own tribute shows and uncover “rewards”.

“THE HIVES FRANCHISE NEEDS YOU,” they began.

“We have arrived at a point where The Hives can no longer keep up with public demand for concerts. This is where you come in. Help us create a world where The Hives are playing in every city, all the time. Let’s make business together and rock’n’roll.”

“Sign up now and register your interest. Many rewards wait in store. We have spoken”

The Hives have previously performed with their own cover bands. Last August, frontman Pelle Almqvist joined Lancashire stoner rock band Sky Valley Mistress as they performed some of The Hives’ greatest hits at a signing session in Lancashire – watch footage of the moment here.

They also spoke to NME earlier this year, with Almqvist calling Arctic Monkeys “the only good really popular band.” “We toured with them in South America about 10 years ago and had a great time, so I’m really happy they wanted us back,” he said. “It’s a really great tour to be on; it’s really fun. I think Arctic Monkeys are fucking amazing. They’re the only good really popular band – and that’s not easy to do.”

Along with being announced as a support act for both Green Day and Foo Fighters‘ upcoming stadium tours, The Hives will also tour the UK and Ireland in 2024. Find all dates below and get your tickets here:

The Hives 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

27 – Leeds, Leeds Academy

28 – Newcastle, City Hall

29 – Nottingham, Rock City

30 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

APRIL

1 – Glasgow, Barrowland

2 – Bristol, Academy

3 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

5 – Cardiff, Great Hall

6 – Manchester, Academy

8 – Dublin, Olympia

10 – Norwich, UEA

13 – London, Eventim Apollo