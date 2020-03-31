The Hives have announced that they will be sharing a series of past live shows online in a bid to entertain fans who are in lockdown. Check out the first edition below.

Lead singer of the Swedish outfit, Per ‘Pelle’ Almqvist, took to social media earlier this evening (March 31) to reveal that he is “at the end of week one of what I think is COVID-19 infection”, and is now “feeling slightly better”.

“Like us, a lot of you are now home with extra time on your hands,” the fireside statement continued. “And since shows are being postponed or cancelled – like us, you may be missing the live rock show experience.”

Advertisement

HIVEMANOR LIVEMANOR: The Metro Theatre in Sydney, AUS – 5 January 2009 Hello Hives Fans in varying stages of Coronatine Quarantine worldwide.Welcome to The Hivemanor Livemanor. This is Howlin’ Pelle of The Hives. I am at the end of week one of what I think is Covid-19 infection. Feeling slightly better. Like us, a lot of you are now home with extra time on your hands. And since shows are being postponed or cancelled – like us, you may be missing the live rock show experience. Luckily, we have quite a few shows saved in the vault! We will start releasing them here on the worldwide web for free so you have something to watch while in Coronatine. I suggest using large speakers and turning up so you can slam dance around your home, and thereby get your daily exercise, but headphones work too. Please no tiny computer speakers. First up is a show we did some years ago in Australia. It’s an all covers show so it will feature a bunch of shit you have never heard us play, and that we have not played at any other shows. Super exclusive shit indeed. Unless you were there, which statistically most of you could not have been. It was in Sydney at the Metro Theatre. I watched it afterwards and gave myself goosebumps. Hope you get some too. We will be reporting back soon with another show. I think it will be a French one from The Black and White Album tour. Love you all. Stay in, stay well, and wash your hands.The Hives HIVEMANOR LIVEMANOR: Metro Theatre in Sydney, AUS – 5 January 2009Covers show made possible by our friends at VICE and MoshcamWATCH HERE: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-Z5kpclafp/?igshid=r76rwubanfaw1. Born to Cry (Dion and The Belmonts cover)2. Early Morning Wake Up Call (Flash and the Pan cover)3. Nasty Secretary (Joy Rider and Avid Davis cover)4. Hollywood Babylon (Misfits cover)5. Beast of Burden (The Rolling Stones cover)6. Lost and Found (The Saints cover)7. Little Lil (Mel Dorsey cover)8. Stormy Weather (Billie Holiday cover) 9. (Gotta Get Some Action) Now! (The Hellacopters cover)10. Stop and Think It Over (Compulsive Gamblers cover) 11. Tick Tick Boom#thehives #hivemanorlivemanor #thehivesaustralia #coronatine #stayhome Posted by The Hives on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Almqvist went on to reveal that The Hives “have quite a few shows saved in the vault” and will be sharing them with fans online on a regular basis as the global coronavirus crisis continues.

“I suggest using large speakers and turning up so you can slam dance around your home, and thereby get your daily exercise, but headphones work too,” the singer added. “Please no tiny computer speakers.”

Hivemanor Livemanor‘s first instalment, which was uploaded to Instagram today, is the band’s 2009 show held at Sydney’s Metro Theatre. The 55-minute concert is comprised entirely of cover versions, excluding set-closer ‘Tick Tick Boom’.

“…So it will feature a bunch of shit you have never heard us play, and that we have not played at any other shows,” Almqvist explained, describing the video as “super-exclusive shit indeed”.

Advertisement

“We will be reporting back soon with another show. I think it will be a French one from The Black and White Album tour,” the post concluded.

This comes as many other artists continue to share new content with fans online in a bid to entertain those facing self-isolation. Most recently, Charli XCX returned for a second week of live-streamed events, while Queen’s Brian May has given guitar lessons via Instagram.