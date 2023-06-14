The Hives share explosive new single, ‘Countdown To Shutdown’

The Hives have released an explosive new single, ‘Countdown To Shutdown’ and its accompanying music video – watch it below.

Released on June 13, ‘Countdown To Shutdown’ marks the second single to be released from the band’s upcoming album, ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’. ‘Countdown To Shutdown’ is described as “a versatile banger for all your summer rock needs. Approximately 37 per cent more effective than the closest competitor and sure to help your Q2 and Q3 results,” via frontman Pelle Almqvist, per a press release.

‘Countdown To Shutdown’ has also received an accompanying music video, in which suit-wearing business executives in an office building perform the track before The Hives step in to show them how it’s done.

Watch the SNASK-directed video below.

The Swedish rock band will release ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’ on August 11, 2023, via Fuga — you can pre-order the album here.

Announced last month, the album was previewed by opening track ‘Bogus Operandi’, complete with a horror music video directed by Aube Perrie. The album announcement came ahead of a spring UK/EU arena tour with Arctic Monkeys, along with UK festival dates and a string of intimate album in-store performances. You can check out Artic Monkeys’ UK and Ireland tour dates with The Hives here.

Earlier this month, frontman Almqvist cut his head on his own microphone at a gig in Manchester. The Swedish rockers were warming up for the Sheffield band at the first of two nights in Manchester when Almqvist accidentally hit himself in the head while swinging his microphone.