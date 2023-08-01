The Hives release two punky new singles, ‘Trapdoor Solution’ and ‘The Bomb’

The Hives have shared two new songs – listen to ‘Trapdoor Solution’ and ‘The Bomb’ below.

The Swedish indie band are due to release ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’ – their sixth album, and first studio effort in over a decade – next Friday (August 11) via Fuga. Pre-order/pre-save here.

It’ll feature the tracks ‘Bogus Operandi’, ‘Countdown To Shutdown’ and ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’, all of which arrived this year.

Advertisement

Now, the Hives have further previewed the imminent LP with two more cuts. Clocking in at just over one minute, ‘Trapdoor Solution’ is a fuzzy, rough-around-the-edges guitar thrasher.

‘The Bomb’, meanwhile, is described as a “stomping head-banger” that finds The Hives in a similar sonic space to their early ’00s material.

Check out both singles here:

Speaking to NME recently, lead singer Pelle Almqvist explained how the two latest songs from The Hives represent the most extreme sound on ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, which he described as “fucking stupid and childish”.

Advertisement

“The punk songs on this album are almost worse than our first record. ‘The Bomb’ and ‘Trapdoor Solution’ are almost like us reaching the ceiling of it,” Almqvist continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Hives spoke about the indie sleaze era and reflected on supporting Arctic Monkeys on their UK and Ireland stadium tour this summer.

“We toured with them in South America about 10 years ago and had a great time, so I’m really happy they wanted us back,” said Almqvist. “It’s a really great tour to be on; it’s really fun.”

He added: “I think Arctic Monkeys are fucking amazing. They’re the only good really popular band – and that’s not easy to do.” Watch the full video interview for NME‘s In Conversation series above.

AM drummer Matt Helders later joined The Hives on stage in Athens for a live performance of ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’. Pelle Almqvist and co. also made an appearance at Glastonbury 2023 in June.

The Hives are set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour next year. You can buy any remaining tickets here, and see the full itinerary below.

MARCH

27 – Leeds, Leeds Academy

28 – Newcastle, City Hall

29 – Nottingham, Rock City

30 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

APRIL

1 – Glasgow, Barrowland

2 – Bristol, Academy

3 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

5 – Cardiff, Great Hall

6 – Manchester, Academy

8 – Dublin, Olympia

10 – Norwich, UEA

13 – London, Eventim Apollo