The Hold Steady announce new album ‘Open Door Policy’ and share first track ‘Family Farm’

The Hold Steady have announced their eighth album ‘Open Door Policy’ – listen to lead single ‘Family Farm’ below.

Following on from last year’s ‘Thrashing Thru The Passion’, the 11-track record is due for release in February on the band’s Positive Jams label (via Thirty Tigers).

It was recorded at The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, New York alongside producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. Musicians Stuart Bogie (Arcade Fire), Jordan McLean, Cassandra Jenkins, Annie Nero and Matt Barrick also contributed to the album.

“’Open Door Policy’ was very much approached as an album vs. a collection of individual songs, and it feels like our most musically expansive record,” explained singer Craig Finn in a press release.

“This album was written and almost entirely recorded before the pandemic started, but the songs and stories explore power, wealth, mental health, technology, capitalism, consumerism, and survival – issues which have compounded in 2020.”

Finn went on to say that first track ‘Family Farm’ “fits the bill” in terms of The Hold Steady’s “most classic songs”, which he believes to be “driving rock songs with piano breaks”.

“The genesis of the song was the guitar riff that starts the song,” he added. “I was personally happy to get a mention of Van Halen’s ‘Eruption’ in the lyrics, and I appreciate it even more after Eddie Van Halen’s unfortunate recent passing.

“Overall, it feels like a song that will be fun to play live – uptempo, dynamic and a chorus with shout-along potential.”

You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Open Door Policy’ here and find its full tracklist below.

1. The Feelers

2. Spices

3. Lanyards

4. Family Farm

5. Unpleasant Breakfast

6. Heavy Covenant

7. The Prior Procedure

8. Riptown

9. Me & Magdalena

10. Hanover Camera

11. Parade Days

Fans will be able to catch The Hold Steady’s Massive Nights 2020 live-stream from this Friday. Taking place at New York’s Brooklyn Bowl, the four-date virtual event will see the band perform sets filled with classic and new tracks. You can purchase tickets and find more details here.



The Hold Steady recently released a 10th anniversary edition of their fifth studio album, ‘Heaven Is Whenever’.