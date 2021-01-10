The Hold Steady share new track ‘Heavy Covenant’

The Hold Steady have shared new song ‘Heavy Covenant’, the second track to be taken from forthcoming album ‘Open Door Policy’.

The new song follows last month’s album announcement and the band sharing first single ‘Family Farm’.

Singer Craig Finn described ‘Heavy Covenant’ as “a song about travel, technology, and human connection.”

“The song came out of two different music pieces that THS piano/keyboardist Franz Nicolay brought in, and with the help of producer Josh Kaufman, we combined them,” he explained.

“It came together quickly, and when our friends Stuart and Jordan came in and added the horns to the chorus it really seemed to bring it together. To us, this song is a great indication of where the band’s sound is at in 2021.”

Listen to ‘Heavy Covenant’ below.

Following on from last year’s ‘Thrashing Thru The Passion’, ‘Open Door Policy’ is due for release in February on the band’s Positive Jams label (via Thirty Tigers).

It was recorded at The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, New York alongside producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. Musicians Stuart Bogie (Arcade Fire), Jordan McLean, Cassandra Jenkins, Annie Nero and Matt Barrick also contributed to the album.

Speaking on the new album in a press release, Finn said: “’Open Door Policy’ was very much approached as an album vs. a collection of individual songs, and it feels like our most musically expansive record.

“This album was written and almost entirely recorded before the pandemic started, but the songs and stories explore power, wealth, mental health, technology, capitalism, consumerism, and survival – issues which have compounded in 2020.”

‘Open Door Policy’ is available to pre-order from the Hold Steady website now.