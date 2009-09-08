The Horrors announce UK tour and ticket details

Barclaycard Mercury Prize nominees for December gig run

The Horrors have announced details of a new UK tour for December.

The Barclaycard Mercury Prize-nominated five-piece will play a run of gigs kicking off at the Nottingham Rescue Rooms on December 3 and ending at the London Forum on December 20.

Meanwhile, they are set to release a new single, ‘Whole New Way’, on October 19.

The band find out tonight (September 8) if they are the Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2009 winners for their second album, ‘Primary Colours’. Stay tuned to NME.COM for news reports and blogs from the London ceremony.

The Horrors will play:

Nottingham Rescue Rooms (December 3)

Oxford Academy 2 (4)

Bristol O2 Academy 2 (6)

Liverpool O2 Academy 2 (13)

Sheffield O2 Academy 2 (16)

Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms (17)

Brighton Concorde 2 (18)

London Forum (20)

