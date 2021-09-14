The Horrors announce ‘Metal Rain’ UK headline shows

The Horrors have announced they’ll headline a brief run of UK shows from late November.

The band will play three shows as part of their ‘Metal Rain’ dates, kicking off at Bristol’s Marble Factory on November 25 and continuing on to Albert Hall in Manchester the following evening. They’ll wrap up at London’s Electric Ballroom on December 3.

Supports on various shows will come from SCALPING, Giant Swan, PC World, DJ Proteus, Mandy and Indiana. See the exact line-ups for each show below.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale from 9AM this Friday (September 17) with a fan pre-sale kicking off two days earlier on Wednesday (September 15).

Back in February, the Horrors returned with their first new material since 2017 album ‘V’, sharing the industrial-tinged title track from their EP ‘Lout’.

The three-track release, which saw the band return to the heavier sound of early work like 2007 debut ‘Strange House’, arrived in March, comprised of songs written and recorded remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the past whenever we’ve written stuff with a harder edge it’s come from the energy we get from all playing together in a room but creating this kind of atmosphere remotely was a different challenge,” frontman Faris Badwan said at the time.

“It’s the same level of intensity as the 100-miles-an-hour stuff we’ve done in the past but the anger is somehow more channelled. I can’t wait to play these songs live as there’s so much freedom in that kind of chaos.”

Advertisement

The Horrors’ ‘Metal Rain’ dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 25 – Bristol, Marble Factory

Friday 26 – Manchester, Albert Hall

DECEMBER

Friday 3 – London, Electric Ballroom