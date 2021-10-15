The Horrors announce new EP ‘Against The Blade’ and share brutal title track

The Horrors have announced plans for another three track EP entitled ‘Against The Blade’.

The record, which is released on November 5, follows their previous EP ‘Lout‘ which came out earlier this year.

The band have also shared the title track from the new EP, which is steeped in the same brutal industrial sound as their previous record. You can listen to it and view the artwork below.

“The ‘Against The Blade’ EP is a further descent into chaos,” said frontman Faris Badwan. “It’s about the freedom that comes with abandoning all hope, giving up control, and accepting that you will always be at odds with the world around you”.

“Once the ball started rolling with writing ‘Lout’, I liked the idea of challenging the band to push all the songs in as extreme a direction as possible” added bassist Rhys Webb.

Other tracks on the EP, include ‘Twisted Skin’ and ‘I Took a Deep Breath And I Kept My Mouth Shut’.

“‘Against The Blade’ and ‘Twisted Skin’ were both written in Southend-on-Sea over lockdown, it’s the most DIY music we’ve ever made,” added Webb.

“The first demos were written in my bedroom and work continued in Joe’s [Spurgeon] studio The Bunker, which is a shipping container that overlooks the estuary. The only element recorded in an actual studio were the vocals, we even recorded guitars in my front room.”

Speaking about their recent change in direction, Badwan said: “There’s something about our recent writing that has felt really free and liberated, like being let off a leash – slightly ironic given the fact that lockdown forced us into certain ways of working.”

”This almost feels like a new band now – a new beginning right in time for the apocalypse.”

The Horrors are due to play three shows later this year kicking off at Bristol’s Marble Factory on November 25 and continuing on to the Albert Hall in Manchester the following evening. They’ll wrap up at London’s Electric Ballroom on December 3.