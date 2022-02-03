The Horrors lead 20 new additions to Wide Awake 2022 line-up

The Horrors are among the 20 new additions to the 2022 line-up of London’s Wide Awake festival.

The event, which made its debut last year, will return to Brockwell Park in south London from May 27-28.

After recently announcing Primal Scream and Bicep as their 2022 headliners, Wide Awake has now added 20 more names to their bill for this year.

As well as The Horrors, the likes of Dream Wife, Alex Cameron, Grove, Harry James, Katy J Pearson, KEG, Sorry, The Golden Dregs, The Lounge Society and The Umlauts have all joined the line-up for Wide Awake 2022.

Croatian Amor, Elena Colombi, Fulu Miziki, Identified Patient, Kiara Scuro, Marcus Harris, Melts, Modern Woman and Vladimir Ivkovic round off the other new additions to the bill.

These acts join the already confirmed likes of Caribou, Working Men’s Club, Leon Vynehall, Floating Points and Yard Act on the Wide Awake 2022 line-up.

Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now, and you can find them and more information about Wide Awake 2022 by heading here.

The Horrors recently confirmed that they will now be performing live as a four-piece after keyboardist Tom Furse announced a break from touring “for the foreseeable future”.

“We’ve spoken about how this will affect our live setup and have decided that we’re not going to replace Tom or enlist the services of a cyborg in his place – instead we are going to be playing as a four-piece from now on,” the band said in a statement.

Furse, who will continue to be a part of the band, said that it had “been clear for a while that touring life isn’t really for me”, adding: “I’m just more of a maker than a performer.”