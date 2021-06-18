The house OutKast recorded many of their early hits in is now available to rent on Airbnb

The house that OutKast recorded many of their early hits in has now been made available to rent on Airbnb.

As part of Black Music Month, Big Boi, one half of the pioneering Atlanta duo alongside André 3000, is giving fans the opportunity to stay in The Dungeon, the home of the studio where The Dungeon Family created countless influential tracks for OutKast, Goodie Mob and others.

The limited experience comes two years after Big Boi bought the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home in a bid to “welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs”.

In addition to staying the night, guests will have guided access to the basement studio where Big Boi and André 3000 recorded classic tracks like ‘Elevators (Me & You)’ and ‘Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik’.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” Big Boi said in a statement. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night.

“Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

The Dungeon Family was founded by production team Organized Noise (Rico Wade, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray). First generation Dungeon Family consists of OutKast, Goodie Mob, Cool Breeze and a few others, while the second generation includes Killer Mike, Slimm Calhoun and Future.

Organized Noise were instrumental in establishing OutKast’s sound, producing the majority of their first three albums, as well as Goodie Mob albums like the classic 1995 LP ‘Soul Food’. As a collective, The Dungeon Family released one album together, 2001’s ‘Even In Darkness’.

There are only three one-night stays available for booking at The Dungeon on June 29, July 1, and July 3 at $25 per night. Reservations will open on June 25 at 1:00pm ET here. Interested parties must currently live in the US to minimise coronavirus risk, and onsite staff will follow Airbnb’s five-step enhanced cleaning process.

To thank Big Boi for allowing the house to be rented, Airbnb has agreed to make a one-time donation to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Big Boi shared a rare video of himself rehearsing and performing while in high school aged 16.