The Human League announce 2024 UK arena tour

The Human League have announced details of a 2024 UK Arena tour.

The legendary ’80s synth-pop band will tour the UK in late 2024 with their ‘Generations 2024’ tour hitting Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Leeds and London.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on November 3 from 10am here.

Check out the full list of UK dates here:

DECEMBER

5 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

6 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

9 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

10 – Windsor Hall (BIC), Bournemouth

12 – Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

14 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

The new wave band formed in 1977 and achieved huge success in the ’80s with hits including ‘Don’t You Want Me’, ‘Mirror Man’ and ‘Tell Me When.’ They won a BRIT award for Best British Breakthrough Act in 1982.

Lead singer Philip Oakey has been the band’s consistent member since 1977 while keyboard players Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh both left the band to form Heaven 17. The group now consists of Oakey and long-serving vocalists Joanne Catherall and Susan Anne Sulley.



The band have been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Blossoms last year who performed a rendition of ‘Don’t You Want Me’ at Truck Festival.

Towards the end of their 18-track set, Blossoms treated the crowd to their own spin on the 1981 anthem ‘Don’t You Want Me’ and later shared footage of the cover on Instagram. “Crowd was boss!!!” they wrote in the caption.

Blur’s Damon Albarn also covered the song during a special live session for the BBC in 2021.

Earlier this year, The Human League performed at the Isle of Wight festival.