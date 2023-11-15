The Human League announce massive support acts for 2024 UK tour

The Human League have announced the support acts for their 2024 UK headline tour – find all the details below.

The synth-pop group are due to hit the road for a run of arena shows next December, with dates scheduled in Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Leeds and London.

You can find any remaining tickets for the forthcoming concerts here.

Advertisement

In a recent post on social media, The Humann League said they were “very pleased” to confirm “two wonderful artists” who will be opening for them on the tour.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and T’Pau are both set to appear at the gigs as “very special guests”. Check out the announcement post below.

The Human League’s 2024 UK tour dates are as follows:



DECEMBER

05 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

06 – AO Arena, Manchester

07 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

09 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

10 – Windsor Hall (BIC), Bournemouth

12 – Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

14 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

The band formed in Sheffield in 1977 and achieved huge success in the ’80s with hits including ‘Don’t You Want Me’, ‘Mirror Man’ and ‘Tell Me When.’ They won a BRIT Award for Breakthrough Artist in 1982.

Lead singer Philip Oakey has been the group’s consistent member since 1977 while keyboard players Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh both left the band to form Heaven 17. The Human League now consists of Oakey and long-serving vocalists Joanne Catherall and Susan Anne Sulley.

Advertisement

In other news, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has apologised to Robbie Williams over a “cruel” comment she made about him previously that resurfaced in Netflix‘s new documentary series about the latter singer.