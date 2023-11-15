The Human League announce massive support acts for 2024 UK tour

The Human League have announced the support acts for their 2024 UK headline tour – find all the details below.
The synth-pop group are due to hit the road for a run of arena shows next December, with dates scheduled in Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Leeds and London.
You can find any remaining tickets for the forthcoming concerts here.
In a recent post on social media, The Humann League said they were “very pleased” to confirm “two wonderful artists” who will be opening for them on the tour.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor and T’Pau are both set to appear at the gigs as “very special guests”. Check out the announcement post below.
— The Human League (@humanleagueHQ) November 10, 2023
The Human League’s 2024 UK tour dates are as follows:
DECEMBER
05 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
06 – AO Arena, Manchester
07 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
09 – Brighton Centre, Brighton
10 – Windsor Hall (BIC), Bournemouth
12 – Ovo Hydro, Glasgow
13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
14 – OVO Arena Wembley, London
The band formed in Sheffield in 1977 and achieved huge success in the ’80s with hits including ‘Don’t You Want Me’, ‘Mirror Man’ and ‘Tell Me When.’ They won a BRIT Award for Breakthrough Artist in 1982.
Lead singer Philip Oakey has been the group’s consistent member since 1977 while keyboard players Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh both left the band to form Heaven 17. The Human League now consists of Oakey and long-serving vocalists Joanne Catherall and Susan Anne Sulley.
In other news, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has apologised to Robbie Williams over a “cruel” comment she made about him previously that resurfaced in Netflix‘s new documentary series about the latter singer.