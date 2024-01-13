The Human League, Ocean Colour Scene, The Coral to headline North West Deva Festival 2024

The Human League, Ocean Colour Scene, and The Coral have been announced to headline North West’s Deva Fest 2024.

The “family-friendly” festival will take place from August 8-11 at Cheshire’s Cholmondeley Castle. Tickets are now on sale to the general public – purchase yours here.

Acts also slated to appear include Rebecca Ferguson, Toyah Wilcox & Robert Fripp, East-17, Sleeper and the Symphonic Ibiza.

Deva Fest, which has been running for four years now, is set to have its “best line up yet”, according to founder Phil Marston

He said: “We’re so excited Deva Fest is back at Cholmondeley Castle for 2024. After the huge success last year, we didn’t think we’d be able to top it, but we’re confident this is our best line-up yet.

“We’re delighted to have already sold thousands of tickets in our pre-sale and it’s great to see so many people will be returning to the festival for the fourth time. Deva Fest aims to bring you a festival that has top quality musicians and comedians, fantastic street food and drink from local vendors, and entertainment the whole family can enjoy together.

“Our free-to ride fairground is returning once again as is the Sailor’s Rest with a residency from popular Sea Shanty band Old Time Sailors, and there’s a wider range of ticket and payment options available to make the festival even more accessible to all.”

More additions to the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year, the festival saw the likes of Will Young, Feeder, 5ive and Fleur East take to the stage.