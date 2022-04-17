The Interrupters return and announce first album in four years

The Interrupters have announced their return and details of their first album in four years.

The follow up to 2018’s ‘Fight The Good Fight’ is titled ‘In The Wild’ and it will arrive on August 5 via Hellcat/Epitaph Records.

The album has been previewed this week with first single, ‘In The Mirror’, which takes the group back to their ska-punk roots.

Speaking about the new track, vocalist Aimee Interrupter said: “I fell into so many self-destructive patterns trying to come to terms with my childhood. I spent so long trying to run from the pain. No matter how far I ran, there I was…I realised I needed to make peace with who I saw in the mirror.”

Listen to the new track below.

Commenting on the record, the band added: “We are so excited to announce our 4th full-length album ‘In The Wild’.

“We put so much love into this album. Produced by our very own Kevin Bivona, this album takes you on a journey throughout Aime’s life and every song is a deep delve. We recorded almost the entire record in our home studio during the lockdown which as we all know was a turbulent time for everyone.

“The making of the record allowed us to have purpose and to rid our closets of all the skeletons lurking. Humbled and honoured to have features from Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Alex and Greg from Hepcat, and The Skints.”

The band will be joining Flogging Molly for a summer tour in the US, which begins in Indianapolis on June 7. Ahead of that, they will appear at the UK’s Slam Dunk festival on June 3 in Leeds and June 4 in Hatfield.

The full tracklist for ‘In The Wild’ can be seen below.

1. ‘Anything Was Better’

2. ‘As We Live’ (feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)

3. ‘Raised By Wolves’

4. ‘In The Mirror’

5. ‘Kiss The Ground’

6. ‘Jailbird’

7. ‘The Hard Way’

8. ‘My Heart’

9. ‘Let ‘Em Go’

10. ‘Worst For Me’

11. ‘Burdens’ (feat. Alex Désert & Greg Lee of Hepcat)

12. ‘Love Never Dies’ (feat. The Skints)

13. ‘Afterthought’

14. ‘Alien’