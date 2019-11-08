The Irishman: Ed Sheeran related to notorious hitman played by Robert DeNiro

This is unexpected...

Ed Sheeran is reportedly related to notorious Mafia hitman Frank Sheeran, the subject of Martin Scorsese’s new movie The Irishman.

The mob movie, which hits cinemas today (November 8), sees Robert De Niro star as Sheeran and chronicles the Irish-American’s rise to power in the world of organised crime.

Stephen Graham, who stars alongside de Niro as mobster Anthony Provenzano, says that Sheeran discussed his distant family ties to the mobster when they met a few months ago.

“They’re related, you know. Honest to God — I swear on my nana’s life,” Graham told The Sun.

“That’s what Ed said, he says it’s his distant uncle.”

Describing the film, Graham added: “It’s all based on true events, on Frank Sheeran. Before he passed away, he gave all this information to a ­journalist who turned it into a book.”

The movie is based on Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, in which Sheeran admits responsibility for the murder of US Union boss Jimmy Hoffa and provides key details about those involved.

In a four-star review of The Irishman, NME wrote: “If this is to be Pesci, De Niro and Scorsese’s final fling together, then they couldn’t wish to end on a better note. The director’s 26th feature film is a meditative and classy offering. Hollywood’s old cronies are still the real deal – magnetic, riveting and unique. Let’s hope we see them again soon.”