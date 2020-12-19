Supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club‘s have shared a cover of Patti Smith‘s ‘Gloria’ – listen below.

The band’s version of the 1975 song – which itself was a reworking of a record by Van Morrison’s early group Them mixed with one of Smith’s poems – was recorded live at London’s 100 Club.

Made up of frontmen Nic Cester (Jet) and Miles Kane (The Last Shadow Puppets), guitarists Graham Coxon (Blur), British guitarist Jamie Davis as well as Muse’s Matt Bellamy on bass and The Zutons’ Sean Payne on drums, The Jaded Hearts Club shared their cover of ‘Gloria’ on Twitter.

Advertisement

“G-L-O-R-I-A (GLORIA)/ G-L-O-R-I-A (GLORIA)/ I’m gonna shout it all night (GLORIA)/ I’m gonna shout it everyday (GLORIA),” the song’s chorus rings out.

Listen to The Jaded Hearts Club’s take on ‘Gloria’ below:

The all-star group began performing as Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club at shows over the globe in 2017 – including a support spot with Roger Daltrey at the Royal Albert Hall.

They released their first single back in March. With Kane on lead vocals, ‘Nobody But Me’ hears the group delivering their own take on The Isley Brothers’ 1962 song of the same name.

In September, the band shared ‘Love’s Gone Bad’, ahead of the release of their debut album, ‘You’ve Always Been Here’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Matt Bellamy has confirmed that he has started working on a new Muse album.

The frontman said that the early stages of the follow-up to the trio’s 2018 album ‘Simulation Theory’ have been inspired by “the protests and all the chaos” that have “kicked off” around the world in 2020.