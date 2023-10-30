The Japanese House announces 2024 UK tour

The Japanese House has announced a UK headline tour for next year – find details and ticket information below.

Off the back of her second album ‘In The End It Always Does’, The Japanese House (real name Amber Bain) will head out on the road this May for a run of four live dates.

Bain is set to play her biggest headline show to date at the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London as part of the forthcoming trek.

Advertisement

You can sign up here for early access to tickets. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale this Wednesday (November 1) at 10am GMT. General tickets will go on sale on Friday (November 3) at 10am GMT – you’ll be able to buy both here.

The Japanese House will play:

MAY 2024

07 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

08 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

09 – London, UK – Roundhouse

10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

Back in June, Bain spoke to NME about her new album and her longstanding collaborative relationship with Matty Healy of The 1975. “I’ve known him for 11 years and there’s something that tugs on similar heartstrings when we listen to certain kinds of lyrics,” she said.

“The amount of selfies I have of him on my phone, sobbing, when he’s listened to one of my songs! We both get each other excited about music in a really similar way, and I find him really exciting to be around.”

In July, The Japanese House supported The 1975 at their huge outdoor concert at London’s Finsbury Park.

Advertisement

In our four-star review of her latest album, NME said: “If Bain’s lyrics are poised to pull you one way on ‘In The End It Always Does’, her voice and instrumentals yank you back in the other direction – it’s disorientating, dizzying and utterly intoxicating. If there’s one thing that the second Japanese House album reaffirms – it’s that the artist never surrenders any less than her whole self to the process.”