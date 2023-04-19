The Japanese House announces new album and shares new single ‘Sad To Breathe’

The Japanese House has shared their new single ‘Sad To Breathe’ and announced her forthcoming second album ‘In The End It Always Does’.

The track, a bright yet heartbreaking ballad, is co-produced by The Japanese House (real name born Amber Bain) along with The 1975‘s George Daniel and Chloe Kraemer (Rex Orange County, Lava La Rue, Glass Animals).

“I wrote ‘Sad To Breathe’ some time ago, it’s one of the oldest songs on the record,” said Bain. “It was very different back then. It’s gone from being solely electronic to what it is now, mostly live/acoustic instrumentation.

“It’s about that desperate feeling when someone leaves you and the disbelief that they could. It’s funny you could have those kinds of insane dramatic thoughts, that feel so real at the time, but can, by some miracle, look back in fondness to your entire life being ruined. It all circles back around.”

Her upcoming album ‘In The End It Always Does’ is a follow-up to 2019 debut ‘Good At Falling‘ and 2020’s EP ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’, and was written during a “creative burst at the end of 2021.”

The LP is primarily inspired by events that Bain had gone through preceding that creative burst – such as her first time moving to Margate, being in a throuple and the slow dissolution of those relationships.

“These two people were together for six years and I met them and then we all fell in love at the same time – and then one of them left,” she shared. “It was a ridiculously exciting start to a relationship. It was this high and then suddenly I’m in this really domestic thing, and it’s not like there was other stuff going on – it was lockdown.”

This album also sees Bain lean even further into the pop realm – with help from Matty Healy and George Daniel from The 1975, Katie Gavin from MUNA and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon among others. Bain credits Gavin especially with injecting her with creative energy and inspiration throughout.

Bain worked with producer and engineer Chloe Kraemer, an experience she described as “life changing” due to the unspoken, shared understanding between marginalised genders in a creative space. “I’d never worked with a woman or queer person in that way before,” she revealed.

She continued: “It’s nice to have someone who completely understands your standpoint and shared experience. Also, I say ‘she’ in every song… so it’s important that someone understands that.”

‘In the End It Always Does’ is set for release on June 30 via Dirty Hit. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The full tracklist for ‘In the End It Always Does’ is:

‘Spot Dog’

‘Touching Yourself’

‘Sad to Breathe’

‘Over There’

‘Morning Pages’

‘Boyhood’

‘Indexical reminder of a morning well spent’

‘Friends’

‘Sunshine Baby’

‘Baby goes again’

‘You always get what you want’

‘One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones’

In other news, The Japanese House is set to make an appearance at The 1975‘s biggest ever UK headline show at London’s Finsbury Park, with a capacity of over 40,000, on July 2. Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, and American Football will also be playing, with “many more” still to be announced. Find any remaining tickets here.