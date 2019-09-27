It's her first new music since the 'Good At Falling' album

The Japanese House has announced details of her new EP ‘Something Has To Change’, as well as sharing the title track and confirming details of a UK tour at the end of the year.

The new track is the first to emerge from the singer, real name Amber Bain, since the release of her acclaimed album ‘Good At Falling’ earlier this year.

It’s also accompanied by a music video directed by photographer Nadira Amrani, which sees her band making their first full performance in one of Bain’s videos.

The full EP will arrive in November, ahead of a full UK tour in December. Check out the dates for that in full below.

December

Monday 16 – SWG3, Glasgow

Tuesday 17 – Brixton Electric, London

Wednesday 18 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

In a four star-review of ‘Good At Falling’, NME said “this accomplished debut album makes damn sure you won’t forget her”.

“From the earth shattering ‘Lilo’ to the radio ready hooks of ‘You Seemed so Happy’, ‘Good at Falling’ is a stunning and emotive debut. People may have been wondering who Bain was when she first released music, but on her debut album she’s made damn sure you won’t forget her,” our verdict stated.