The Japanese House confirmed to support The 1975 on 2024 UK tour

The Japanese House has been announced as the support act for The 1975‘s upcoming UK headline tour.

Matty Healy and co. are due to embark on their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour next month. The run of shows includes four nights at The O2 in London as well as stop-offs in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

Today (January 12), it’s been confirmed that The Japanese House – aka Amber Bain – will be opening for the band at the concerts. The artist is signed to The 1975’s label Dirty Hit, and has collaborated with the group previously.

Her 2019 debut album ‘Good At Falling’ was co-produced by the band’s drummer George Daniel, as was its 2023 follow-up ‘In The End It Always Does’. Additionally, Healy contributed vocals to the single ‘Sunshine Baby’ from the latter record.

Last summer, The Japanese House supported The 1975 at their huge outdoor gig at Finsbury Park in London. Daniel played drums for the artist during the opening slot.

.@Japanesehouse will be supporting @the1975 on their 'Still… At Their Very Best' 2024 UK Tour pic.twitter.com/9hGSJh6ogo — Dirty Hit (@DirtyHit) January 12, 2024

Earlier last year, Bain teamed up with Healy for a joint live cover of Shania Twain’s ‘It Only Hurts When I’m Breathing’.

She later addressed the controversy surrounding the singer following his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in 2023. Bain revealed that she sent Healy “a really long” message after she heard his remarks, expressing her “issues” with what he had said.

The 1975’s ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ 2024 UK tour is set to kick off in Glasgow on February 8. You can see the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

The 1975 will play:



FEBRUARY

08 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

09 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

12 – The O2, London

13 – The O2, London

14 – The O2, London

17 – Manchester, AO Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

20 – The O2, London

21 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Speaking to NME for a 2022 cover interview, frontman Healy explained that the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour name had been inspired by their growth as a band.



“When I made ‘A Brief Inquiry…’, we’d grown up a bit,” he said. “The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy. Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called ‘At Their Very Best’. We’ve got our shit sorted.”

Healy confirmed in September last year that The 1975 would be going on an “indefinite hiatus” from live gigs after they’ve wrapped up their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ dates in the UK and Europe.

Last November saw The 1975 release a live album capturing an ‘At Their Very Best’ concert in New York in 2022.

Over the Christmas period, Healy teased the possibility of a new The 1975 record or solo LP on social media.