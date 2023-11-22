The Japanese House covers ABBA’s ‘Super Trouper’ for ‘ITEIAD Sessions’ EP

The Japanese House has shared a cover of ABBA‘s ‘Super Trouper’ as part of the newly released ‘ITEIAD Sessions’ EP – check it out below.

The singer-songwriter – real name Amber Bain – shared the stripped-back cover of the hit song today (November 22) on the six track project, which is an acronym of the artist’s latest album ‘In The End It Always Does’.

The EP also features a never-before-heard live version of ‘Boyhood‘ along with previously shared live versions of other tracks from the LP.

Advertisement

‘In The End It Always Does’ came out back in June, which NME said in four-star review explores the “cyclical nature of life with a brighter, more organic sound”.

It added: “If Bain’s lyrics are poised to pull you one way on ‘In The End It Always Does’, her voice and instrumentals yank you back in the other direction – it’s disorientating, dizzying and utterly intoxicating. If there’s one thing that the second Japanese House album reaffirms – it’s that the artist never surrenders any less than her whole self to the process.”

The album also featured MUNA’s Katie Gavin on the track ‘Morning Pages’ along with backing vocals from The 1975’s Matty Healy on ‘Sunshine Baby’.

The ‘ITEIAD Sessions’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Sad to Breathe’

2. ‘Touching Yourself’

3. ‘Sunshine Baby’

4. ‘Boyhood’

5. ‘One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones’

6. ‘Super Trouper’

Advertisement

Back in June, Bain spoke to NME about her new album and longstanding collaborative relationship with labelmate Healy. “I’ve known him for 11 years and there’s something that tugs on similar heartstrings when we listen to certain kinds of lyrics,” she said.

“The amount of selfies I have of him on my phone, sobbing, when he’s listened to one of my songs! We both get each other excited about music in a really similar way, and I find him really exciting to be around.”

In July, The Japanese House supported The 1975 at their huge outdoor concert at London’s Finsbury Park.

Bain recently announced a UK headline tour for next year that will see the artist play their biggest headline show to date at the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London.