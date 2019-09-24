The Japanese House teases new music coming this week

The Dirty Hit-signed artist released her debut album earlier this year

The Japanese House has told her fans that she’ll be releasing new music later this week.

The Dirty Hit artist, real named Amber Bain, released her debut album ‘Good at Falling’ back in March, which included the singles ‘Maybe You’re the Reason’, ‘Follow My Girl’ and ‘We Talk All the Time’.

Bain has now announced on Twitter that she will be releasing new music this coming Friday (September 27) – although bar some cryptic artwork, neither a track title or a description of the release in question has been confirmed. You can see the post below:

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival last month, Bain explained that she was readying a new EP of songs and that a single “would be released soon.”

“It’s brand new stuff,” she explained when asked if the new material was left over from ‘Good At Falling’. “The first song I’m really excited about – we’ve got a video for it – and I’d say it’s probably the poppiest song I’ve ever written. It’s one of my favourite songs that I’ve ever written.

“It sounds like me, but it’s definitely a new vibe. And so I’m really excited about doing that. I think before the album had even been released, I’d been working on this EP.”

Earlier this year, Bain broke down the meaning behind her song ‘Maybe You’re The Reason’ for NME‘s Song Stories series.