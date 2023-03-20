The Japanese House returns with new single ‘BOYHOOD’

The Japanese House has returned today (March 20) with a new single – listen to ‘BOYHOOD’ below.

The singer-songwriter, real name Amber Bain, initially teased her return last month, posting a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption ‘News coming soon’ and directing fans to sign up to her mailing list.

The Japanese House last released new music in 2020 in the form of the EP ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’. Her only studio album so far, ‘Good At Falling’, came out the year prior.

New single ‘BOYHOOD’ is an ode to the complexities of gender and sexuality, with gentle electronic beats and guitar plucks providing a backdrop for Bain’s soft and harmonious vocals.

The accompanying video shows Bain watching a projection of herself from a bed, as one of a pair horseback riding through lush green fields.

Speaking of the visuals, she said: “When Katie and I were young and in love, we fantasised about riding off into the distance on her horse Bam Bam, away from all the problems that came from being gay and in love back then.

“This song talks about how sometimes, however hard you try, you can’t help but be a product of the things that happened to you or held you back earlier on in life. But also, and more importantly, it’s about hope for overcoming those things. Look at us now: not riding away, but towards… something.”

She continued: “This horse was very lovely to us, but I think deep down Bam Bam was the horse we were riding all along, and wherever I’m recklessly galloping off to in my life, Katie will be riding bareback behind me like a lunatic, arms around me, like we’d always planned. Rip Bam Bam xxx”

The Japanese House is set to make an appearance at The 1975‘s biggest ever UK headline show at London’s Finsbury Park, with a capacity of over 40,000, on July 2. Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, and American Football will also be playing, with “many more” still to be announced. Find any remaining tickets here.