"She's the dust upon the sill / She's everywhere"

The Japanese House has released ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’, the second single from her forthcoming EP ‘Something Has To Change’.

The artist, whose real name is Amber Bain, in September shared the record’s title track and announced that the EP would arrive this month. Since then, the release date has been pushed forward to early 2020.

Chewing Cotton Wool

It follows Bain’s 2019 debut album, ‘Good At Falling’, which NME awarded four stars for its “glittering” and “gleaming, brilliantly honest songs.”

“From the earth shattering ‘Lilo’ to the radio ready hooks of ‘You Seemed so Happy’, ‘Good at Falling’ is a stunning and emotive debut,” our verdict stated. “People may have been wondering who Bain was when she first released music, but on her debut album she’s made damn sure you won’t forget her.”

On the pensive, downtempo ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’, Bain embeds a lover or a lost loved one within life’s minutiae, positioning their presence or memory as inescapable: “She’s the only one I see / And she’s flying through the air / She’s the dust upon the sill / She’s everywhere.”

Bain’s previous single, ‘Something Had To Change’, was accompanied by a music video directed by photographer Nadira Amrani. It’s the first of the artist’s videos that features a performance by her full band.

Next month, Bain will head out on a short UK tour next month ahead of the release of ‘Something Has To Change’ EP. See dates below.

DECEMBER

16 – SWG3, Glasgow

17 – Brixton Electric, London

18 – O2 Ritz, Manchester