The Japanese House teams up with The 1975’s Matty Healy for new single ‘Sunshine Baby’

The Japanese House has joined forces with The 1975’s Matty Healy and shared ‘Sunshine Baby’ — the latest single from her upcoming album.

The track is the third to be taken from the British singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album, ‘In The End It Always Does’, which is set to arrive June 30 via Dirty Hit. It sees The Japanese House — whose real name is Amber Bain — team up with The 1975 frontman to create a nostalgic piece of dream pop, dedicated to her beloved pet.

According to a statement from Bain, the title of the single comes from a pet name she had for her dog, and the lyrics explore the theme of separation and the moment that a romantic relationship comes to an end.

Advertisement

“Sunshine Baby is my nickname for my dog, and my ex and I always used to lay on the beach together being sunshine babies,” she explained. “The chorus is kind of a submission to the end of our relationship, but singing it in a positive light. There’s a transience in every part of a relationship, and in the circle of everything it comes back around.”

Healy joins her for the hook of the song, singing the lines: “Sitting in the backseat/Driving with my sunshine baby/We’ll have gone a little crazy/Surely someone’s gonna save me.”

The song was co-produced by writer, producer and engineer Chloe Kraemer and Healy’s 1975 bandmate George Daniel. It is the third to be taken from the forthcoming LP, following on from ‘Sad To Breathe’ and the lead single ‘BOYHOOD’.

Alongside guest cameos from both Healy and Daniel, ‘In The End It Always Does’ will also feature collaborations from MUNA’s Katie Gavin and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

The release is The Japanese House’s second studio album, following on from her 2019 debut ‘Good At Falling’ and 2020 EP ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’. Pre-order the upcoming LP here.

Advertisement

In other news, The Japanese House is set to make an appearance at The 1975’s biggest ever UK headline show on July 2, taking place at London’s Finsbury Park, with a capacity of over 40,000. Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, and American Football will also be playing, with “many more” still to be announced. Find any remaining tickets here.